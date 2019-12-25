Letter writer Chris Eustace (A refreshing experience at the EMSB) states that he had a "refreshing" experience attending a recent "special" English Montreal School Board meeting. He took pleasure that no elected commissioners were in attendance and that he addressed his personal concerns to a single person. While Ms. Jennings may like to refer to herself as a "trustee", she is in reality responsible to no one but the Minister of Education!
Further, Mr. Eustace should relish the future plans of the CAQ as they have stated their desire to redraft all English school boards such that elected representatives have little power. Each board will be administered by a government appointed "director/dictator" who will be responsible - not to local concerned citizens - but only to faceless non-elected Ministry officials based in Quebec City.
The CAQ school board reorganization plan is anti-democratic at base and simply an attempt to further control schools at the community level. To think that such an arrangement will benefit and strengthen educational services within our unique English communities is folly. Prepare yourself, Mr. Eustace and all others who embrace the CAQ, soon even the "director" will pay you no attention as all issues/concerns will be dictated from afar.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
