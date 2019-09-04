In a compelling editorial, The Suburban has called for the resignation of Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister of an inept Liberal Party government in its handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.
As the article so clearly states, “shutting people up and closing down committees are Soviet-style tactics.”
An integral participant in this sordid affair was the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights chaired by Anthony Housefather.
This committee’s mandate, specifically, included the obligation to support Minister Wilson-Raybould’s dual role as the Minister of Justice and as the Attorney General of Canada.
Chairman Housefather was quoted as saying “I’m thrilled that my parliamentary colleagues have entrusted me with this important position.”
He further added “I look forward to working with Minister Wilson-Raybould, parliamentary secretaries Bill Blair and Sean Casey, the entirety of the committee, the public service, and other stakeholders in fulfilling our government’s commitment to inclusion, transparency and good governance.”
With the scathing condemnation of Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s report, it became abundantly clear that nothing of the sort happened.
As Commissioner Dion stated, “the authority of the (PM) was used to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit…. Ms. Wilson.”
By the actions of the Committee, with Housefather as Chair, by shutting people up and closing it down and avoiding hearing all relative parties to arrive at the truth, a sham was perpetrated on the Canadian public. And directly or indirectly, he bears a degree of responsibility in the cover-up of this sordid Canadian political scandal.
Sam Mitnick
Côte St. Luc
