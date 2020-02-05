Nineteen residents who were fortunate enough to be invited by the Mayor; one meeting with 10 sports, cultural and community associations to which no proceedings exist; and the creation of a users committee formed of 8 residents selected by Council whose recommendations are unknown because no minutes or documents of this kind were produced.
TMR Council did not invite applications to fill the positions of residents named on this committee.
In his YES campaign, the Mayor of Town of Mount Royal mentions the exhaustive public consultations held since 2016. However, the Mayor does not say that his decision to move forward with this $48.6 millions sports and community centre project was based on targeted and restricted groups of residents. As well, the Mayor does not speak of the absence of consultation reports, nor any analysis of the citizens’ comments or recommendations, all of which are necessary for credible, transparent and efficient public consultations.
Public consultations were carried but no documents are available to
attest residents’ comments and recommendations. I cannot base my
opinion on something that does not exist. I say YES for a new sports
and community complex like I always did, but I will vote NO at the
referendum in February.
I cannot be selfish either. I was fortunate to participate in the
public consultation and to be invited by the Mayor to join the
discussion group in 2016, a chance that few Townies have had. I
continue to say that the public consultation process needs to be
reviewed; TMR needs to hold credible, transparent and efficient public
consultations. Too many residents of all ages practice their
recreational and sport activities outside of Town and outside our
sports, cultural and community associations. These residents have not
been consulted and their input would be valuable to better guide the
Town in the construction of a future Complex that will be tailored to
the needs and means of all young and less younger Townies.
Barbara Lapointe
TMR
