People are up in arms at Mayor Valérie Plante. She is still of the mind that being the mayor of Montreal she can do whatever she wants with our tax dollars — and tax us on top of that yet again. Case in point. Valérie spent hundreds of millions of our tax dollars to destroy Montreal's traffic lanes and acquire green spaces.
Unfortunately, street pipes are still breaking, and potholes and fissures are still appearing everywhere. Montrealers, it seems, aren't getting much value for how she spends our tax dollars. To make matters worse, over the past few years that Valérie has had her job, there have been massive hikes to property owners that have been passed on to higher rents to tenants. That's like doing double-dipping against renters.
Valérie Plante was an anthropologist previously. That's fine. But she had no political experience whatsoever, never held a job in government, had no training in management or administration, didn't have the vaguest idea of how to run the daily life of a city, let alone a giant city like Montreal. Valérie Plante is completely out of her league in being the mayor of Montreal. It's like taking a janitor and making him the chief executive officer of a large corporation. And we see it daily in her projects costing mountains of gold tax dollars.
It really is time for trusteeship. Montrealers shouldn't have to wait for election time to have her replaced. Valérie Plante should be set aside by the Premier of Quebec and have a professional administrator handle Montreal's daily affairs until the next election. If not, then you should expect endless costs and ever massive rent increases as long as Valérie Plante remains mayor of Montreal.
Martin Plant
Montreal
