Does it come as a surprise to anyone that the Montreal Police will come up with every excuse possible to avoid the introduction of body cameras?
Honestly, nearly every institution resists change, particularly when it believes that its authority (to set its own rules of conduct) may be undermined by new technologies, even when such change will ultimately be to its benefit.
Therefore, it’s time for our city council to have the courage — and independence — to adopt this proven technology just as others, like Calgary, have already done, to protect its citizens and allow our police force to operate at its best.
We’ve heard much talk over the years about reducing racial discrimination and the need for improving relations between citizens and law enforcement. Now the opportunity presents itself with a solution that speaks louder than words.
This is not the first time this issue has come up in recent years. Our leaders need to step up and do the right thing or they will be held accountable in the next election.
Robert Miller
NDG
