It never fails that at some point in every election campaign one of the party leaders proclaims that “this is the most important election in the history of our country.” Elizabeth May was the guilty party this time, barely two days into the cycle. She was referring to the impending disaster posed by climate change, leveraging a political opportunity that was handed to May by the Liberals since they passed a motion declaring a “climate emergency” in the last Parliament. Apparently, the Greens have a solution to climate change, a package of reforms and regulations that would provoke a severe recession and a western Canadian secessionist revolution. No matter, at least Canada’s 2% share of global emissions will be marginally reduced, while China and India’s economic development continue to embrace the carbon consumption model. At least we will all feel good about ourselves while we line up for our EI cheques.
The election offered much to get excited about – climate change, federal deficit spending, Canada’s place in the trading world, PMO accountability for the SNC Lavalin scandal, pipelines and energy policy, immigration (both legal and illegal), Quebec’s Bill 21, First Nations' place in Confederation, the list goes on. However, the news cycle is so short that every day brings a new policy announcement and talking points from all the major parties that it derails any chance to sustain a debate on a limited series of important issues. It all degenerates into noise, and the lack of depth of discussion discourages the public from investing their time to follow along. The mainstream media vacillates between focusing on unanswered questions on the scandals we know about and dredging up old posts by candidates to embarrass the party leaders and throw them off message. In either case, the general public ends up disappointed with the result.
Canada has had truly important elections – on conscription, on free trade with the US, on wage and price controls, on constitutional repatriation and accommodation (Meech Lake) to name a few. This is not one of those times. In 1988, had the Progressive Conservatives not been re-elected and signed the original Free Trade Agreement, the US Congress was ready to hit us with the punitive Section 301 of their trade code which would have decimated Canadian exports.
Canada today is managing to do well enough despite sub-optimal decisions in government finance, resource development, international relations and environmental policy. We are not, however, on the cusp of a disaster. If the Liberals are re-elected and continue with centre-left interventionist policies and what-me-worry deficit spending, the country will survive. So, I suppose you can forgive Canadians for shrugging off conflict-of-interest rules violations and asinine trips abroad because these are not pocketbook issues.
Let’s give in to Ms. May’s deepest desires and focus on the environment. Ironically, this is likely to be the most disappointing choice for most voters since the policies offered are either unfeasible, insufficient or ineffective. The Greens and the NDP cannot possibly imagine forming government, so their environmental policies play to a thin slice of the electorate who embrace sudden visceral changes to our carbon-consumption based existence. The reality is that no party really wants to spend five weeks talking about the environment because no party has the silver bullet to deal with the problem.
We are fortunate this this is an unimportant election.
Robert Presser
Montral
