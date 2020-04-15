We have travelled so far, so fast from normal life that Bills 21 and 40 are scarcely visible in our rear-view mirror. With schools shuttered and teachers confined to their homes, who’s thinking about hijabs and school boards?
But when the ravages of Coronavirus ultimately give way to the rebuilding of Quebec’s economy, the unity of purpose we see now in fighting the pandemic must also prevail then. Discriminatory laws of exclusion, like Bill 21, will be singularly unhelpful. Laws, like Bill 40, which eliminate community institutions, will be counterproductive.
COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate against those wearing hijabs, kippas, or turbans. Nor should government. The virus is an equal-opportunity destroyer. So is a government which has abolished both French and English school boards.
The rights of the individual, the strength of our communities, and the inviolability of our institutions will be the cornerstones of the rebuilding effort. To come out of the crisis in a durable way, we must stop perpetuating the crisis in governance which preceded it.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.