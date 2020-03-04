Just days after you published my article about our public mailbox lying broken and ignored in the February 26 edition of The Suburban, I came home Friday evening to discover that the door to the mailbox has finally been repaired after three weeks. Was it due to the story appearing in your newspaper, or was it just coincidence? We will never know, but I tend to lean towards the public embarrassment of this federal corporation to spring them into action. Kudos to The Suburban!
Mark Needelman
Dollard des Ormeaux
