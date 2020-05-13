The Suburban — this feisty little weekly newspaper in our town — has become a part of me, part of you, part of us together in an on-going fight against the injustices, the corruptions, and the tyrants of fear and greed that pollute our city, our province, our country. I've been around the Media block a few times, and I have been a reporter, editor, publisher, communications consultant, and a copyboy with a chip on his shoulder.
I'm from the bygone era of smoke-filled newsrooms, clunky manual typewriters, tight deadlines, pissed-off editors, and newspapermen — not so-called journalists, thank you — who had a passion and a public obligation to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, to help their pitiful souls by the good grace of Mother Muse and Father Fact, and helped along the way by the earthly comforts of Mr. Jack Daniels, and his boozing buddies. Amen.
Today, I'm 75 years old and still drinking a cold beer and a vodka shooter now and then, still smoking one or two cigarettes a day, down from two packs, and my doctor, who likes to drink Coke and eat Lays potato chips, tells me to watch what I eat and drink because I have had two heart attacks and suffer from something called a hiatel hernia, which in simple words is acid reflux created by those evildoers in the subterranean labs of Lucifer.
Beryl Wajsman, the editor-in-chief of this newspaper, is our kind of newspaperman, say these ghosts from my distant past, and The Suburban is our kind of newspaper. Although he is younger than I am, I will simply say that this new kid on the Media block has balls as well as brains. He has served our weakened and fragile and battered community above and beyond the call of freedom of expression, and freedom of the press in this, our beloved and endangered democracy. I am not going to say one word about Quebec politics. Maybe, later.
I was born in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal district, and my heritage is English from England and French from Normandy. Give this your best shot, and then curl up and die, said the parrot who refused to speak English to the tongue-troopers. Meanwhile, do not remain silent in our society, do not accept the prejudices and corruptions of others, big and small, or the tyrants and bullies of fear and greed who prey upon us each and every day.
So, in response to a letter written by activist Murray Levine and published in The Suburban, please support this paper, please make a donation, and please ask yourself if the price of freedom of expression and the press is worth a little of your time, a little of your effort, and a few bucks. Do not go silently into that Good Night.
Call Lisa at 514-484-1107, extension 402, a landline, to make a donation. Thank you.
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
