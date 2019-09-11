Should the school boards have awaited the outcome of the court challenge of the judgment denying interim suspension of Bill 21 before choosing to enforce the law? Should they have launched their own constitutional challenge based on the right to administer their schools and their managerial prerogative to hire personnel as they see fit? Or should they have simply engaged in civil disobedience without addressing the courts?
School boards don’t have unlimited resources, and if the government carries through with its plan to eliminate them, they will be before the courts regularly until the matter is resolved. So a decision to keep their powder dry for the looming battle is understandable. And pure civil disobedience would taint the boards as scofflaws, hardly the required profile of a body seeking to enforce its constitutional rights.
Democracy also means that those who are called upon to make decisions on our behalf have the right to be wrong. The school board is a vital institution of our democracy, and regardless of our disagreement or disappointment with some of the decisions they make, the boards deserve our respect and continuing support.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
