Like most Canadians, I have rarely concerned myself with domestic 'Native" or "Aboriginal' issues; this, save in those moments of blockade, disturbance, disruption or violence which have faced us all at strategic intervals. The sentiments on either side of that cultural barrier are extreme, though probably sharing the common denominator of ignorance and inculcated emnity.
So, what's the compromise between a posture of "we conquered from sea to sea ages ago; get over it" and a festering, profound wound of displacement sourced, not in denial but, rather, in progressive helplessness now bordering, seemingly, on hopelessness?
I have no definitive answer and have little expertise in the general subject. What's far worse, however, is that I have never had any relationship with a Native son or daughter to sensitize me to the chasm which inevitably divides us or, at the very least, hides us one from the other.
What I do know as an intellectual and emotional certainty is that the disdain from either side must cease; that the approach to Native peoples must be one of respect, humility and a sincere desire to interact; that aboriginal claims cannot be a zero-sum proposition at the expense of the nation at large; and that the national objective should be one of providing real opportunity and growth to our aboriginal brothers and sisters. The goal should be INTEGRATION, while cultivating cultural protections, within the national community - NOT some vain and misguided attempted ASSIMILATION of Native populations.
What does any such approach entail? Probably, starting from scratch, tabula rasa... Acknowledging three Founding [Original?] Nations? Replacing treaties with constitutional guarantees of a recognized community? Doing away with a corrupt and corrupting 'reservation' system? Pumping billions, productively over time, into targeted drug, alcohol and other addiction-rehabilitation programs, juxtaposed to intensive and select efforts in education and job-development?
As I said, I do not know. I am not in Parliament, nor am I an expert lobbyist for any camp. Yet, where in the name of heaven has the leadership on both sides been? Time to wake up, be courageous and revamp the whole system, infrastructure and communications between the protagonists, building bridges that will withstand the torrents of errors which have already flowed.
Henri M. Bybelezer
Montreal
