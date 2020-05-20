Concerning the Awful state of Quebec old age homes prior to Covid-19, the feigned surprise on the part of our politicians makes me sick. They knew exactly what was going on in the senior residences. Anyone who had stepped foot in one of those in the past 15 years knew immediately there were shortages of everything from supplies to staff. Very third worldish. Covid didnt cause that problem... it shone a huge spotlight on it for all the world to see. I hope those idiots are satisfied that even though the senior homes were bare bones...at least all the signage was predominantly French. Quebec is so backwards.
Elyssa Markowitz Letovsky
Montreal
