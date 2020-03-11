William Johnson, a noble, ardent and articulate defender of Quebec’s English-speaking community has passed away. A Francophile and a brilliant journalist in both English and French, he was relentless in defending the rights of Quebec anglophones. For doing so, he was very unfairly characterized as anti-francophone or a radical, which is an unfortunate reality in this province and country for anyone who is outspoken in defending the rights of Quebec’s English minority. He will be missed as he had continued to write opinion pieces and spar with Quebec’s nationalist media up until very recently.
Robert Libman
Former MNA, Leader of the Equality Party
