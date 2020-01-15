Having failed twice to get Quebec out of Canada, nationalists are intent on getting Canada out of Quebec with laws like Bills 21 and 40. Bill 21 has as much to do with secularism as Bill 40 has to do with improving school governance. These laws are designed solely to address the relentlessly declining birth rate of French Canadians on Quebec soil.
The current nationalism uses demagoguery as a voice-over to shore up demography at the expense of democracy. If the power of the loins won’t do the trick, nationalists will do their level best to make immigrants look and sound like the majority.
Spoiler alert: everyone loses in the end.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
