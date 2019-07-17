While perhaps unintended, both letter writers Chris Eustace and Dennis Fitzgerald (The Suburban, July 10) reflect flawed views regarding history. The very idea that teachers of history "should be starting their own revolution", as proposed by Fitzgerald, defies logic. Teachers of the secondary IV compulsory history course have a single goal: get as many of their pupils to pass the mandatory examination as possible. Their all important goal - as defined by parents, administrators, and even students - is not to teach a love of history or to expand the curriculum to highlight questionable assertions; greatest number of adolescents achieving success is the one and only goal!
Mr. Eustace bases his critique on the sole notion that recently imposed Article 477.1.1 of the Education Act is carved in stone and above reproach. In fact, the court actions deciding that very fact have just started and will no doubt last several years. Therefore, his assertion cannot be held at this moment. Further, he simply states that the bleeding of English schools "assures stability for years". The notion that the bully that is Minister Roberge and the CAQ will ever be satisfied is similar to maintaining that a drunk will be satisfied after a single drink.
Guarantees are only valid if followed by one and all. Once violated, the guarantee ceases to exist and becomes nothing more than hollow words on paper. If the English language school systems are to exist on a level political playing field, especially in the face of direct negative actions, then every possible means must be employed to protect a unique successful community life-style.
Jon Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
