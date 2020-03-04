In a previous letter I anticipated a francophone challenge to Bill 40 and argued for a collaboration between the linguistic communities in contesting the law.
Unlike the anglophone challenge now before the courts, the contestation in the offing of a francophone citizens’ coalition can’t rely on the minority-language protection of the constitution, which is “notwithstanding clause-proof”. And possibly its announced legal arguments could be preempted had the government included in Bill 40 the notwithstanding clauses found in the constitution and the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms. But the government believed it had the support of the silent francophone majority for the abolition of school boards, so it didn’t think the notwithstanding clause, a generally unpopular use of political power, was necessary or useful.
The law could yet be amended to include the clause and stave off the looming challenge, but the government would be weakened politically at the expense of being strengthened legally. One of the arguments of the coalition is that Bill 40 discriminates against francophones because, unlike anglophones, they can’t elect school officials under the reform. Were the government to use the notwithstanding clause against francophones, it would be doubly discriminatory, first, taking away their democratic rights, and second, taking away their right to challenge this in court. The political cost in 2022 could dramatically exceed any legal benefit between now and then.
Of course, to be taken seriously by government, the announced challenge must have broad-based community support, and not be perceived as a shill for unions and special-interest groups. Anglophones can only benefit from further opposition to Bill 40, and statements of support from our community leaders in solidarity with the objective of preserving local democracy in education are to be welcomed.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.