That hecatomb, the seniors residence, which has heedlessly and needlessly put so many in their tomb, will undoubtedly be the subject of thorough investigation in the near future. Without prejudging the scope of the mandate or predicting the findings, it is clear thus far, from all of the professionals and experts who have weighed in, that the centralizing thrust of the Barrette Reform is no small contributor to the tragedy.
In the education sector, Bill 40 is an underlying condition, adding to the insecurity caused by the pandemic. A centralizing law which further concentrates power in the hands of the minister and experiments with new structures, like the service centre, is contra-indicated at this time. Parents are contending with enough novelty these days, thank you very much. As they wait for the word on when their children will return to school, they need familiarity, not novelty.
As Quebec has been on hold, so should Bill 40 be. We don’t need more instability which the rollout will inevitably create. Good governance requires that this law be suspended for at least the coming school year.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
