When I was a single father of two boys, I often turned to "The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care" by paediatrician Benjamin Spock for advice. The book sold 50 million copies and was translated into 39 languages. At any rate, one piece of advice that stuck with me was to never compare one sibling with the other. Example: "Why don't you keep your room tidy like your brother does?" ...
I held that bit of advice throughout my teaching career but today, though, I am compelled to alter my view. Recently, English Montreal School Board Commissioner Joe Lalla wrote an opinion piece basically saying that the trusteeship of the board should not have been renewed. Without going into details the main reason the board was put under trusteeship, in the first place, was because of the way the elected officials practised democracy.
Going back 22 years, I have attended many of the board's Council of Commissioners meetings. No question, at times, a circus-like atmosphere prevailed. Meanwhile, the meetings at neighbouring Lester B. Pearson School Board were run like a ballet.
Why was that ? Very simply put, at election time EMSB commissioners generally ran under a team's banner. This automatically created an opposition of sorts. At Pearson, whoever became chairman ended having complete power to "manage and control" the board.
To illustrate the different type of governance, let's review the story of the "poor status of translation and resources for the new secondary 3 and secondary 4 History of Quebec and Canada program for anglophone students." Commissioner Lalla called for immediate translations. The EMSB called on other English boards to support them. I asked Lester B., and basically was given the brush off.
Consider the actions of the Quebec English School Boards Association in May 2018. The Association helped convince the National Assembly to postpone again the school board elections for two years - Nov. 2018 to Nov. 2020.
Commissioner Lalla deemed this idea to be unethical and undemocratic. In my brief to the National Assembly on the matter , I quoted Mr. Lalla, who wrote : "...this is unacceptable....Mandates are for a four-year term, no more, no less. " The EMSB Council and Parents' Committee passed resolutions criticizing the idea. My attempts at Lester B. to do likewise, failed. Chairman Burke basically said Bill 185 is fine.
I believe EMSB's governance style is superior to Pearson board's because it is more democratic.Regardless, this November, there will be elections for directors to govern our new educational service centers - and that's a very good thing for our anglophone community.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
(0) comments
