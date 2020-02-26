In the referendum debate of 1995, Ottawa’s then-justice minister, Allan Rock, dismissed the idea of submitting separation to the courts. Ottawa expected to win big, and the official federal position was that Quebec sovereignty was a political, not legal matter. The separatist government, on the other hand, maintained that the independence of Quebec was legal, in conformity with international law and the recognized principle of self-determination of nations. Ottawa almost lost the referendum and promptly changed course, declaring that the rule of law had a role to play after all. It asked the Supreme Court for an opinion on whether separation was legal, presumably for the next time.
The phrase, the rule of law, is shorthand for the notion that we are ruled by law, not people. In a healthy society, any given law is the product of a negotiation between competing interests. But if laws, once passed, are cherry-picked by government and the governed for obedience, that way revolution lies.
The lesson learned from the 1995 referendum is that we cannot be selective about what is subject to law, and what is not, what laws should be obeyed, and what laws should not, unless we are willing to break with the established legal order. Reconciliation with First Nations cannot occur without the rule of law, because if we don’t respect our laws, why should they?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
