It is encouraging that the Bill 40 challenge isn’t being taken up by a lone horseman. The anglophone community is well-represented before the courts by a variety of community groups and associations, headed by well-known community leaders. This reflects the level of anglophone support, which, when last polled on the question, was over eighty percent in favour of keeping the boards.
This number is more significant than the turnout rate of under twenty percent for school board elections because, rightly or wrongly, when the status quo is considered acceptable, and not perceived as threatened, many don’t feel the need to turn out. But apathy at the polls should not be interpreted as lack of support for the school board system. Indeed, in a way, it is a vote of confidence.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
