Thank you for honestly and forcefully calling the person parading as a prime minister what he actually is: an imposter!
We can always depend on The Suburban to expose the truth.
He has not only ruined the reputation of Canada as an upstanding nation. What you write are facts which are suppressed daily in the media.
Thank you again for telling it like it is.
Kay Boloten
Montreal
