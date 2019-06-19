Yes, a big thank you for speaking out so precisely about this Quebec Government's shameful and petty behaviour in actually telling…oh no ‘suggesting’….how we should talk!
After an absence of 35 years from Montreal and having just returned, I am very sorry to see that the Government of this Province puts itself forward to once again be the laughing stock of the world in vindictiveness towards a language. It’s too bad this waste of time in the Quebec Legislature didn’t get more air time and publicity so that it would be shown for what it is. Petty, petty, petty and ignorant.
A continuation of linguistic genocide of the English language in this province is what it is.
And guess what - the young generation of today doesn’t give a darn as they’re ‘so out there in the global world’. It’s only my dumbed-out generation here in the province who this is still an issue for.
And thank you for naming the anglophone politicians who did not have the common sense to vote against this. I will contact my MNA.
Maureen Tracey
Westmount
