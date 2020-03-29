I just got my copy Of The Suburban! Haven't even started to read the op ed, but the first letter was bang-on perfect!
Thank you Suburban for wrenching us back on the road to reasonableness and sanity.
THANK YOU FOR KEEPING IT COMING DELIVERED TO OUR DOORS!!
Bravo to editor Beryl Wajsman, to the publisher and to all the staff of The Suburban for keeping the lights on!
YOU ARE A LIGHT!
Cheers!
Matt Trowell
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.