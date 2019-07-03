I have always enjoyed reading and sharing the Athlete of the Week articles with my son, Shane Shelest, as he was growing up. For him to now be the one spotlighted for his own level of skill and commitment, as well as, to be included amongst so many other talented local athletes, is both an inspiration and an honour.
Thank you Mitch Gallo and The Suburban for providing such a wonderful send-off as he embarks on an exciting and challenging new athletic and academic path south of the border!
With much appreciation,
Lori Timmons
Montreal
