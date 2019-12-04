Pointe Claire Branch 57 of the Royal Canadian Legion wishes to once again thank the population of Pointe-Claire for their very generous donations to its Poppy Fund amounting to $85,208 during this year’s 2019 Poppy Campaign which took place from October 26th to November 11th.
These donations were gratefully accepted by our members and volunteers at Legion tables set up at shopping centres, retail outlets, and grocery stores in Pointe-Claire. Poppy boxes were also placed in local restaurants and businesses. We also express our sincere appreciation for the support of the many partners who help us in distributing Poppies every year.
Donations collected during this year’s Poppy Campaign are held in Trust by the Branch for disbursement before the beginning of the 2020 Poppy Campaign next year. These donations will be used for the care and benevolent support of Veterans and their dependents. All disbursements are subject to approval by Quebec Provincial Command of the Legion, and these may include seniors’ housing accommodation or care facilities, medical appliances at the Lakeshore General Hospital, Veterans and senior services for support of seniors in the community, and support of the local Army Cadet Corps and the Air Cadet Squadron.
Once again, Pointe Claire Branch 57 thanks everyone for their donations to the Poppy Fund and for wearing a Poppy during the campaign to honour our Veterans and to remember those who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today.
Guy Vallières,President
André Lalonde, Chairman
Poppy Campaign
