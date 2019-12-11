I wish to thank Albert Sevigny and The Suburban for the excellent article regarding the impending closing of the Muscle Gym at the N. D. G. Sport Complex. Because of the article and the support of fellow members the gym will remain open for a least another year!
This demonstrates that once again we may underline the importance of a strong and vibrant local newspaper that looks out for community issues and sticks up for the rights of less fortunate members who sometimes need a hand to have their issues heard.
Brent Perry
NDG
