I’m a restaurant owner who is terrified of opening at 50 percent capacity. Temporarily closed is easier and safer for us financially. But I know we’re going to have to start somewhere and fight through this.
Steven Droulis
Pierrefonds
I’m a restaurant owner who is terrified of opening at 50 percent capacity. Temporarily closed is easier and safer for us financially. But I know we’re going to have to start somewhere and fight through this.
Steven Droulis
Pierrefonds
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.