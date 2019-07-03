With moving day just around the corner, many will have to settle for less than acceptable housing, while those most vulnerable will be left with no other option than the street.
The federal government recently made housing a human right in law—a positive step for all Canadians. While we will be here to help those who end up knocking at our door—some for the first time, others not—our elected officials must commit to policies and funding ensuring that everyone has a place to call home.
We believe the long-term answer to homelessness reduction remains access to supported, affordable housing, and that’s why it has become our largest service offering today. With your help, we will continue to work towards a future where every citizen has a place to call home.
Matthew Pearce
President and CEO
The Old Brewery Mission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.