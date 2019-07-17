There are small victories for the English-speaking community in the wake of the transfer of two of its schools to the French system:
1. Further transfers are not being considered at this time.
2. Negotiations with the minister’s approval still continue between the English and French board for a cohabitation arrangement to cover the influx of students for whom there is no room even with the transfers.
3. No one is talking now about eliminating school boards, and the minister must know that the administration of education would be thrown into disarray if he moved to decommission the school board.
4. The English community is being consulted by the board to determine how best to consolidate its educational needs within the existing framework.
5. The government has pledged 3.5 million dollars to the school board to defray its current needs.
In short, the centralizing tendencies of the government have had a cordial meeting with reality. And now, our community, too, must be realistic. Unless access to English education is widened and another generation of parents opts back into the public system instead of maintaining the current preference for private schooling, our community will have to play a weak hand well for the foreseeable future.
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.