"... yes, I'm an idiot. Of course, as PM, I'm acquainted with many lawyers. Paid for with tax dollars. Well, my money is - my money."
Justin Trudeau's been perfecting his public apology schtick for years now.
The only thing missing was the crocodile tears. Maybe if he actually blushed beet red with embarrassment - on camera, his apology might seem sincere. Not gonna happen !
I imagine that neither of his parents were ever aware of his little party games. Doesn't say much for his equally privileged friends either.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.