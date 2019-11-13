I read your Bernie Mendelmen's column in The Suburban this week and I can relate to how hard it is to find a doctor in Quebec. My husband lost his doctor this year, because he is retiring at the end of this year. No one is replacing him, so my husband was on his own to find another one. After several months of searching, he finally found a doctor! It was not easy. Good luck to all of you.
Gail Goldstein
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.