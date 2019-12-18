Inspired by a letter to the Editor I read in November by Gurit Singh “Flora” of Brampton, Ontario, I confess I had no idea our country had required people to change their names – presumably to make them distinct, the one from the other (or easier to pronounce). Like Smith here, Singh is an overly abundant last name for some immigrants.
Implied, yet hidden in these questions, is the notion that Quebec is already it’s own Country. The question asking – what is the official language of Quebec is – for example. Presumably the answer looked for to “pass” is french, while the correct answer is french AND english, since Quebec is still a member of Canada – isn’t it? Or did I sleep through a coup? Will there be an appeal process for incorrect correcting of these exams? Doubtful, since apparently one can retake the exam multiple times. But even at that the answer that is acceptable in the above sample question will always be wrong up and until such time that Quebec separates, which any sane persona knows can’t be done - at least not without dire consequences for the “pur laine”! And contesting the correction of tests is in and of itself a controversial subject in caselaw, but that is an entirely different topic for another time.
Imagine a true separation – in a sense akin to dividing a co-owned property (in Quebec no one, under the Civil Code, is bound to endure “indivision”). Another analogous recourse would be “Revocation” of the Act that Quebec accepted to become part of Canada in the first place. But by revoking the Act previously acquiesced to, the parties are supposed to be returned to the state they were in prior to the acceptance.
Follow that logic and this place we call Quebec should be returned either to England (or maybe France), but preferably the Indigenous Peoples who lay claim to the lands, even today. Now imagine them passing laws to see if French Quebecers can remain or if they should be deported to, let’s say, France, where there are large populations of immigrants like those Quebec is trying to expel today. Wouldn’t that be divine retribution!
And all that doesn’t even consider all the revenues Quebec would have to relinquish to the newly formed Indigenous country that it currently relies on to pay for such insidious endeavours as enforcing Bill 21, Immigration tests, Electoral District remapping, and the like.
And here’s the real rub – French Quebecers who voted for all these atrocities now being foisted upon us, may now have to work for Indigenous Peoples – OK, maybe some will want to work in all the Casinos which will spring up across the new land, or should we say Reserve, but maybe they will have to learn a new language to get the job! Or pass a test on the customs and values the “new” Government will administer – OR maybe they will try to immigrate to Canada,…but then they would all have to learn English and pass some tests, and…..change their names – and who know what else.
After a few years of this maybe the French will be telling stories (in secret of course) of the good old days when they were part of Canada. Good luck getting back in!
Me. Linda Hammerschmid
Westmount
