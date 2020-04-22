Agree vey much with your editorial “No solution wihout pain.” The worst position for any politician is this case. Really a damned if you do; and a damned if you don’t. If Legault doesn’t get business etc. back soon, there will be critical comments; and there can be dire circumstances. But if he moves too quickly and we see a real second wave – there will be critical comments, and there will be dire circumstances. It always seemed apparent to me that shutting everything down was somewhat easier than it will be to start up again.
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
