I noticed the shoddy paving from the City of Montreal in several areas recently. Look at the job on Côte St. Luc Road. Not only are there plenty of bumps but through the middle of the street there is this seam. If you drive in the areas on Van Horne where they have paved in the last few years, there are seams in the center as well.
Now look at how wide the seam is on Van Horne until Clark. Wide enough that you can get your foot stuck in it.
Gis Bun
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.