This past weekend, Prince Edward Island reported that its handful of reported cases of COVID infections had all recovered, yet the province with the country’s lowest rates still decided to delay opening its schools until September. Contrast that with Quebec, which despite having the country’s highest rates, has already opened elementary schools in areas outside the metropolitan area, to be joined by those in Montreal in a matter of weeks.
To this point, the Quebec government has acted sensibly during this pandemic, but has now lost a great deal of credibility because of its dealing with the school situation. A sign indicating its ill-considered decision was the hurried change for the age for teachers to return being boosted from 60 to 70 years old. Teachers will be expected to conjure up new teaching material of doubtful long-term value to just keep the students occupied for the scant few weeks remaining in this academic year. Those returning students may need to orient themselves when finding that they are in a new classroom, with new classmates and with potentially a new teacher. Moreover, it is farcical to believe that those young elementary students can maintain the appropriate social distance for long periods, when that behaviour runs contrary to the norms of youngsters’ social behaviour. The teachers see this so-called return to classes as a masquerade, merely designed to speed up Legault’s desire of an early opening up of businesses, which has overridden any potential and unnecessary threat to health. With many parents displaying their concerns, and front line teachers urging caution, is Legault able to admit the mistake, and rescind his order?
Nonetheless, there is the strong probability that the threat of viral infection will remain even if schools do not reopen until September. Consequently, let sanity prevail and use the few remaining weeks of school and develop plans to meet the new circumstances brought about by this pandemic. That may involve alterations to the school buildings and revamping teaching methodology, but whatever those plans may be, they must instill public confidence in the health and security of students and staff in all of Quebec‘s schools.
Jim Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.