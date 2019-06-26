Marvin Rotrand’s letter struck a note of justice with me, when he addressed the issue of turnstile-jumpers paying no fare. It’s appalling.
I’d like to suggest, though, that unless the turnstiles are floor-to-ceiling, they will be jumped. Put 30 feet between the ticket purchase/ opus verification areas and the turnstiles, maybe a few jumpers will pay.
The real solution is regionalization. Many cities have it, and it works. One fare for region one, more when you enter region two, the most when you travel all regions. Your ticket/opus goes into a turnstile as you exit. You’d have to jump exiting as well as entering. Now those turnstiles could be floor-to-ceiling.
Why regionalization? And why is it needed? Well, me leaving Kirkland for Belanger and L’Assomption is not a problem. However, coming back is. The 95 bus goes to the Jean Talon metro station, then I get to Snowdon, then I get to Cote Vertu, then I take the 470. So far so good. By the time I embark on the 200 at Fairview, more than 2 hours have passed and my opus card is docked another ride. With regionalization, I’d pay maybe a fare and a third, not two whole fares one way.
But then, turnstile jumping happens when you get off the metro and on to a bus as well. Bus drivers take breaks at terminals and leave their bus with doors open for people to climb on. So people climb on.
Seems to me that there are fewer and fewer people left who will opt for doing the right thing. Which leaves fewer and fewer “right thing” people to uphold systems.
Mayor Plante might need a new gesticulating repertoire to this, might she not?
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
