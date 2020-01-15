The Roaring 20s was a really eloquent statement and wake-up call! I wish we could all dare to be a little less politically correct and stop being so fearful of offending, or of being offended, when we address each other and engage in important discussions about what is actually happening around us. We need to be able to state and tolerate the truth and allow for honest discussions to take place. The flip side is resisting the lazy approach of dumbing things down to make them fit neatly and tidily into a black-or-white world view. Let's bring back balance and tolerance to our language and the way we report, write and discuss important issues.
Libby Cohen
Montreal
