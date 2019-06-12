Congratulations to David Birnbaum, MNA for D’Arcy-McGee, for having the nerve to proclaim that “true promotion of the French language is inclusive and forward-looking”, while at the same voting to support the recent resolution in the National Assembly against the use of the “bonjour-hi” greeting frequently used in Montreal businesses. This is precisely the type of convoluted nonsense that the English-speaking community in this city does not need to hear more of, especially coming from one of the few Anglo MNA’s in this province. But I guess we can all take comfort in the fact that he deliberately got up slowly for the vote, as a gesture of support for our community. If this is the best that we can expect from those that are actually expected to represent and stand up for us, then what kind of a future do we have here?
Peter Mann
Montreal
