Bill Johnson vs Bill 101. The individual rights advocate against the collectivity. A Franco-Ontarian champion for English Quebec. He was often right, occasionally too far right, but never in doubt. Like the recent passing of Neil Cameron, his death recalls a time of civil strife we thought we’d left behind. But it is another William, William Faulkner who gets the last word. “The past is never dead. It's not even past.”
Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.