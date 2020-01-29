The CAQ government’s efforts to remove religious culture from Quebec schools by 2022 is disturbing. For many young people, this programme, with its “comparative religion” approach is the only conduit through which they may try to understand the “other. Besides being interesting and intellectually rich, the current ERC course opens an important “window” to the pluralism which marks our society.
This “pluralism” can’t be wished away by refusing to teach young people about our “community of communities”. This would be akin to attempting to halt teen pregnancy by banning sex education. As discriminatory behavior morphs into violence in many parts of the world, in Quebec we have an opportunity to rise above the fray. This can be done by informing the next generation about the “other”. The religions component of the existing ERC programme offers this advantage. The alternative offers the germination of ignorance.
Jeff Itcush
Jeff Itcush teaches at Bialik High School and is the former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools.
