In the recent letter to the editor on Pandemocracy there is a reference to three branches of government. In the United States there are clearly three branches. In Canada I only see two. The Prime Minister, who controls his or her cabinet, is part of the legislative branch, or Parliament. There is no independent executive branch as Parliament can take a vote of non-confidence at any time and negate the Prime Minister’s powers. This blurred area of executive independence is one of the reasons the United States dismissed considering a Parliamentarian government when it was established.
Additionally, I’m not sure why one would think that President Trump would be irked by behaviour that is not different than, say, the CEO of Walmart. That said, in the United States spending and taxing is still the responsibility of Congress and so these representatives continue to meet in order to vote on legislation to fund various stimulus packages. If this shelter in place response to COVID-19 continues, many government bodies will need to amend any standing rules inhibiting them from meeting and voting remotely. Maybe Quebec City can look into that option instead of having an extended paid vacation.
Howard Roth
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.