Over the past several months, several media outlets have tried to explain why Quebec is experiencing a teacher shortage. Bill 21, retirements, increased enrollment, low salaries vis-à-vis other provinces and less-than favourable working conditions have all been discussed. All of these present formidable challenges to the recruitment and retention of teachers. Something has been absent from these discussions, however – attitudinal shifts in younger existing and future teachers.
Younger candidates for the teaching profession are mostly comprised of the “millennial” age cohort, born between 1981 and 1996. Research reveals that what they value in the workplace says a lot as to whether they will choose teaching as a career initially or remain in the profession. People of this age seek more involvement in the decision-making process and greater work-life balance. They also tend towards the public service sector and volunteerism. These are certainly desirable traits for teachers.
Studies also suggest that millenials have substantial expectations of the workplace. A Gallup poll found that 73 percent of millenials have left their jobs if their workplace did not meet their expectations. They tend to switch jobs if their workplace doesn’t mesh with their expectations. Given the challenges in Quebec schools, young teachers are at the floodgates of such an exodus.
The challenges of the recruitment and retention of teachers in Quebec seems insurmountable. There are, nonetheless, certain measures that can be made to address the challenges of the generational attitude shift. This can be addressed in recalibrating collective bargaining involving the government, school boards and teachers’ unions. A creative rejigging of working conditions might be required. For example, modes for feedback mechanisms for teachers can be built into contracts. This would allow the newer generation to play the role in shaping the schools that they seek. This is only one possibility.
Millenials have a lot to offer our schools. They may be the best prepared teachers we’ve ever had.
Jeff Itcush
High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.