Recently, I had a medical emergency, went to the Jewish General (the
best medical facility I have ever experienced), and discovered that my
medicare card was expired (another glitch in the system).
As a result of that visit, I received 2 invoices, one for physician fees
($350), and a 2nd invoice for ER services for less than 24 hours, in the
amount of $720.
The $350 invoice had a unique phone number and a personal email account.
I called the number, and the call was answered by the person whose email
was on the invoice. I explained the situation, was advised to send an
image of my medicare card. Problem solved in less than 5 minutes.
The $720 invoice had a general number with a 5 digit extension and a
Jewish General letterhead. When calling the listed number, it is
answered by the Montreal South West medical district. Dialing the 5
digit extension connects with the district accounts dept. Then there are
5 or 6 choices, one being validation of a medicare card with a URL to
send images of the invoice and card to an email address. The email
address is: recevable.ccomtl@ssss.gouv.qc.ca.
I had to go through the entire process twice, as there was no "previous"
option, to make sure I had the url right. I decided to listen to the
message a 3rd time. While the voice uttering the message was clear and
not too rushed, in all 3 listens, the 't' in the url I interpreted as a
'c'. In addition, after 3 listens, I heard sss, not the actual ssss in
the URL.
I spent about 2 hours resolving this 5 minute issue. I am 75, operate a
website, do all the servicing on my computers and my residence
(plumbing, electrical, etc). A typical bike ride for me is 40 - 50 km. I
am blessed.
Public sector bureaucracy at its finest.
This is not funny...it is a serious issue. What about a typical elderly
person, who may not be as agile, mentally or physically, as I am.
Andy Makosz
Montreal
