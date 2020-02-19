The federal Court Challenges Program exists to provide taxpayer money to minorities whose rights are threatened by government. It was federal funding for official language minorities that allowed Franco-Ontarians the opportunity to plead their case for maintaining Montfort, a French-language hospital, when it was threatened with elimination by a cost-cutting provincial government.
The Quebec education minister says his government will unquestionably use its powers under law in a very questionable way to deny the EMSB funding under the federal Court Challenges Program. Provincial interference with federal funding for minorities is, itself, grounds for a court challenge. I ask: when will we have a law that holds governments like Legault’s liable for an accounting to the taxpayer for money spent on lawyers, commissions, and propaganda to deny individuals, institutions, and organizations their constitutional rights?
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
