The Suburban editorial: "For the greater good...." on April 29 calls for the public to give the government a chance for its "gradual plan for restoring education and business in Quebec."
As a grandfather of children in the public school system, I would like to zero in on one point made in the editorial regarding the reopening of elementary schools in May:
"Remember that the Premier has said attendance is voluntary and up to the parents."
Hammering that point home, the government has repeated for the past several days, on television and radio that "parents are not obligated to send their children to school. "
Realizing there are parental worries regarding the return-to-school plan, the English Parents Committee Association (EPCA) did the responsible thing and decided to survey parents on the matter.
However, there is one fly in the ointment and it concerns parental rights and democracy.
On May 1, the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) stated in a press release it will be English school boards who will decide "if and when" each of its schools may reopen. The association claimed "legal & constitutional authority to control and manage our minority language school system". ( qesba.qc.ca )
Hours later, the EPCA also put out a press release titled: "Response to QESBA Press Release."
The EPCA expressed disappointment with the position taken by the QESBA, which took "an aggressive position effectively attempting to put the brakes on any process that has begun and adding a layer of confusion for already anxious parents and demonstrating to them that this decision has been taken out of their hands." ( epcaquebec.org )
Up to that point, it is revealing to note that 61 percent of parents who responded to the survey indicated it was "necessary" or "absolutely necessary" to have an option regarding the return to school.
The QESBA is seemingly undermining the efforts of the Quebec government to get things back on track by following all safety guidelines and health standards for proper teaching and learning environments.
Worse, its recent action has disrespected Quebec's English school parents community, which it claims to serve so well.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
