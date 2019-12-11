I read in disgust that Mayor Valerie Plante wishes to put restrictions on freedom of the press by forcing Publisac (and perhaps eventually even community papers) to stop delivering to homes. Community newspapers have long been distributed via Publisac.
Many people depend on Publisac circulars in order to plan their shopping.
What a wonderful example Mayor Plante is!
I have asked her for the past three years to cycle in Le Tour de L’Ile de Montreal, raise funds for the homeless, and welcome all Montrealers to join her and do the same. Two years ago when Montrealers (including Plante) were mourning the loss of Father Emmett Johns I asked her to do it for Dans La Rue. She wouldn’t.
Last June Plante cycled in Le Tour along with other politicians. None of them raised funds.
Quebec is the worst place for charitable giving in Canada and the USA. It has 0 to do with taxation and everything to do with people such as Valerie Plante!
It’s time that Montrealers had a mayor with both a heart, and a head!
Murray Levine
Pointe Claire
