The Plante administration is obviously concerned about the number of vehicle accidents involving pedestrians.
Well, every work day I drive by St-Denis at Rosemont and every morning I see a mass group of people trying to cross St-Denis on Rosemont from the Rosemont metro station.
Even with the pedestrian light flashing to stop, they continue to cross the street. A couple of weeks ago, someone fell while trying to cross the street. Luckily no driver jumped the light.
Not only is it dangerous for the pedestrians, but vehicles driving east on Rosemont and turning right onto St-Denis are turning the corner when the light is orange or red because they got stuck while all these pedestrians were crossing illegally (in my opinion).
Adding to the problem is that the asphalt in that area is lumpy with grooves from the traffic on St-Denis.
Do many of these pedestrians prefer to get hit by a vehicle (or think that they would never get hit by a vehicle) than to be late for their job?
My suggestion is for the police to corral a group of them (at a time) who cross the street illegally and give them tickets. But the police should take their time in giving them tickets.
Do that a few times in a week and this problem will subside. Repeat for other busy corners with similar issues.
Gis A. Bun
Montreal, QC
