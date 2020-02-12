Thank you for your poignant editorial on Mayor Plante's rejection of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Let's put the pressure on the Mayor. This is not acceptable. Montreal is home to the third largest group of Holocaust survivors in the world! (after Israel and New York). Our voices need to be heard!
Natalie Celemencki Lang
Montreal
