There was no better place to celebrate Canada Day than on Parliament Hill: thousands who were there agreed and each had their own unique perspective on what Canada means and the promises it holds. My wonderful experience was shattered when I overheard a snippet of conversation from “some” politicians in an unguarded moment. Although not 100% precise I recall it vividly and how telling it was. But this was the gist of it and could have happened just this way and may still be day after day.
“Mr. Prime-Minister, we lopped a zero off on our 100 year prediction of global doom from climate change, or is it global warming sir, and people still seem oblivious and not quaking in their boots with only 10 years to go before the sky falls. People are not panicking like they’re supposed to and they are not seeing us as their salvation in the upcoming election. What are we to do Prime-Minister ?”….. “Firstly, with the current heat waves in Europe and Alaska we’re back to global warming for at least the next 2 weeks but back to the business as hand. I banned plastic straws to show I’m a person of action, but I think people are wising up to the fact that 95% of the plastic waste is coming from 5 Asian countries, not Canada, and they’re seeing the carbon tax as just another tax on the middle class and wealth redistribution scheme, despite all the obfuscation of using average return of money to taxpayers. We need a fresh new idea on how to scare the people into compliance and voting for us”….”Oh look Prime Minister, it’s the Snow Birds doing their fly over. Wait, with global warming we should rename the Snow Birds the “SLUSHY BIRDS” to reflect the doom we face: it will dramatic, get a lot of press from the adoring media and show just how dire and serious the situation really is. What do you think Prime-Minister ?”..........”It’s brilliant. It will bamboozle and scare the bejesus out of Canadians: it also has a nice ring to it. How will Canadians not re-elect us to save them from climate armaggeddon”
Not wanting to ruin my celebration any further, I walked out of ear-shot and contemplated how much better Canada Day could have been.
Mark Lipson
NDG
