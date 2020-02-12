Great editorial on the shame of Mayor Plante. I know Plante is not anti-Semitic, but she is very ignorant about the Holocaust and the Jewish community. When Denis Coderre was in power we had Holocaust memorials on the steps of city hall with Denis Coderre present. She has alienated the Jewish community and insulted them because I think they know clearly what the definition of anti-Semitism is and should be. Why is she trying to reinvent the wheel?
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
